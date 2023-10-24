Top track

Thrash Till Death

DESTRUCTION

The Garage
Tue, 24 Oct, 6:00 pm
London
About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

40 YEARS OF DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023

DESTRUCTION

plus very special guests RAZOR, ENFORCER and CRISIX

This is a 14+ event 14+ (Under 16’s accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

1
Crisix, Enforcers, Whiplash and 1 more

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity

