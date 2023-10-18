Top track

Starbenders

Green Door Store
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.87

About

Starbenders are a rock-n-roll dream come true for every hard luck dreamer occupying this third stone from the sun. Singer/songwriter Kimi Shelter is the love child Johnny Thunders and Joan Jett should have had, raised with an impeccable education from Blon Read more

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

StarBenders

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

