Top track

Superchunk - Brand New Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Superchunk

Bush Hall
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Superchunk - Brand New Love
Got a code?

About

Superchunk @ BUSH HALL

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Superchunk

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.