DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Angelina Mango "Voglia di vivere tour"

Locomotiv Club
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBologna
€31.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Angelina Mango si prepara a esibirsi per la prima volta in assoluto nei club questo autunno con “VOGLIA DI VIVERE TOUR”, per port Read more

Presented by Locomotiv APS

Lineup

Angelina Mango

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.