Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass - Forty Years of Trouble

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass w/ High & Wides

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
$26.57

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass - Forty Years of Trouble
About

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass play powerful, unadorned, and intense traditional bluegrass. There is no hybrid or genre-bending music here. Their combination of instrumentation and vocals convey the energy and emotion of classic bluegrass and count Read more

Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Danny Paisley and The Southern Grass

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

