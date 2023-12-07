Top track

Sen Morimoto with Topaz Faerie in Los Angeles

El Cid
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:30 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Minty Boi Presents:

Sen Morimoto with Topaz Faerie

December 7th 2023

El Cid

18+ / 9:30pm

Sen Morimoto is a Japanese American singer / multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Chicago. His mix of jazz and hip-hop production, spoken-word rap and pop...

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

Sen Morimoto

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

