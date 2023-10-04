Top track

Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird - Adnil

Cousins Tony's Brand New Firebird

Supersonic
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Hey les fans de Pond, Mild High Club & Mac Demarco, ne manquez pas ce concert !

COUSIN TONY'S BRAN NEW NEW FRIEND
(Indie pop - Melbourne, AUS)
SHEITAN & THE PUSSY MAGNETS
(Indie rock - Paris, FR)
DORIAN VONKRAFFT
(Rock alternatif - Paris, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Sheitan & The Pussy Magnets

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

