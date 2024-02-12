DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deerhoof

ARCI Bellezza
Mon, 12 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Deerhoof

Once referred to by Pitchfork as “the best band in the world”, San Francisco’s Deerhoof have been self-producing their indie, noise pop and punk hybrid for decades. Initially the improvisation project of Rob Fisk, the band’s eclectic output champions anti- Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

DEERHOOF | LIVE _ MILANO

12 FEBBRAIO 2024 | ARCI BELLEZZA

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI. Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & DNA Concerti
Lineup

Deerhoof

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

