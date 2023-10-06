Top track

Monophonics & Kendra Morris - Untitled Visions

Kendra Morris

Gorila
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:30 pm
€16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Kendra Morris, la artista con sede en Brooklyn, regresa con su quinto LP, titulado I Am What I'm Waiting For, en Colemine/Karma Chief Records. Coescrita y producida por Torbitt Schwartz (Run The Jewels, Killer Mike, Rubble King Read more

Organizado por Gorila.

Kendra Morris

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

