BLÜ EYES

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sensitivity is a strength—so says Katie Stump, also known as BLÜ EYES. With a musical pseudonym borne out of light sensitivity (blue eyes being the most affected), and vulnerable, soul-baring lyrics, Stump is here to encapsulate the tenderness of the human Read more

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

BLÜ EYES

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

