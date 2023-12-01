DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Safeword // Santa's Sexy Soirée

Kremwerk
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedySeattle
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Safeword // Santa's Sexy Soirée

Best Sexy Santa themed outfit wins! & Prizes for the Naughtiest & Nicest in the crowd. Thanks to Fantasy Unlimited!

From the deranged mind of Seattle's Kinky Comedy Queen [Bobby Higley] comes a Kinky Queer Comedy show!!...

Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

