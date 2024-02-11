Top track

Bad Omens - The Worst in Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bad Omens + Poppy

Alcatraz Milano
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
€46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bad Omens - The Worst in Me
Got a code?

About

Bad Omens Tour

Tutte le età

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Bad Omens, Poppy

Venue

Alcatraz Milano

Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.