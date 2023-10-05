Top track

Municipal Waste

The Arch
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£25.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From choosing a name that makes them sound like some sort of urban public works department to their music itself, Richmond, Virginia's Municipal Waste openly bow down to the memory of '80s thrash metal and crossover decades after, and a few hundred miles a Read more

Presented by Divergent Promotions.

Lineup

Municipal Waste

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

