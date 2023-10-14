Top track

felicita - Spalarkle (Alys)

felicita

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.15

About

PC Music’s resident experimentalist felicita twists and contorts 21st century pop into high concept, hallucinatory sonic experiences. Following the release of their kalaedoscopic new record ‘Spalarkle’, felicita presents a specially developed Spalarkle liv Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

