Midnight Rodeo + Hunny Buzz

Crofters Rights
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nottingham formed psychedelic art-pop quintet Midnight Rodeo broke out in 2022 with 3 singles on Brighton's Fat Cat Records, accompanied by a relentless touring schedule around the UK, with trips to Europe, two sold-out hometown shows and prodigious slots Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

Hunny Buzz, Midnight Rodeo

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

