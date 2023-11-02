Top track

Coops

Belgrave Music Hall
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Not many rappers can boast that their first ever live performance was at London’s O2 Arena, supporting hip hop legend, Nas. Such was the talent of Coops, who at 23-years-old won Choice FM’s Breakthrough Competition, and the chance to perform alongside one Read more

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Coops

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

