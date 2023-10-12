DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

aya

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Opening our inaugural festival edition of Luminate is one of the most exciting producers to emerge out of the UK this past decade. aya (fka LOFT) of Hyperdub records, will present a specially-commissioned live performance in which she reconfigures her soun

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

AYA

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

