James Blake — Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour

Knockdown Center
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
$66.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Matte Projects & Rhonda Intl present James Blake's Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour.

Playing Robots Into Heaven follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart - James’ highest charting album in the UK to date - and will see James once ag* Read more

Knockdown Center

Lineup

James Blake

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

