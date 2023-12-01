DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vatocholo by PPL United in Barcelona

Heliogàbal
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El vatocholo es un joven compositor y productor mexicano nacido en Dinamarca y que actualmente reside en Madrid, habiendo pasado parte de su infancia en Guadalajara, México.

El vato, ha conseguido desarrollar un sonido propio, que se distingue por la infl

Presented by PPL United.

Lineup

vatocholo

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

