DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Model Man

The Lower Third
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A direct descendant of the UK’s innovative and influential electronic music lineage, Model Man (AKA Mark Brandon) embodies the free-spirited culture that emerged with the acid house revolution. Born and raised in Chelmsford, Essex, his influences are broad Read more

Presented by FORM

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.