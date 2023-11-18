DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ostzonensuppenwürfelmachenkrebs

Badehaus Berlin
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hier sind sie: die unglaublichen OSTZONENSUPPENWÜRFELMACHENKREBS

1990 "für zuhause": Avant-Folk-Pop-Core-Beat-...
1992 "Absolut nicht frei": King Crimson für Fußgänger
1994 "Keinseier": Deep shit in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Instrumentals
1998 "Leic...

Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.

Badehaus Berlin

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

