Toma - À L'Origine

Auguste Théâtre
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
PlaybackParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Du particulier à l'universel.

Un moment hors du temps dans lequel l'artiste et l'homme se rencontrent, s'observent et se confondent. L'occasion pour le public de découvrir l'homme derrière la musique mais aussi, l'histoire derrière l'homme.

Une histoire

Présenté par Furax.

Lineup

Toma

Venue

Auguste Théâtre

6 Impasse Lamier, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

