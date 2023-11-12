DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Psycho - acoustic Goat

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
Free
Psycho - acoustic Goat are a psychedelic duo creating eclectic goat-themed stomp music on acoustic bass and viola!

Join us for an evening of stomping grooves and soaring melodies to dance and trance out to! 🎻 🐐

FREE ENTRY

This is an 18+ event (ID PHOT Read more

Hootananny Brixton
Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

