DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Psycho - acoustic Goat are a psychedelic duo creating eclectic goat-themed stomp music on acoustic bass and viola!
Join us for an evening of stomping grooves and soaring melodies to dance and trance out to! 🎻 🐐
FREE ENTRY
This is an 18+ event (ID PHOT
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.