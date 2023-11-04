Top track

Girls Aloud - Girls Aloud Megamix

The Grand Goes Girls Aloud with Nadine Coyle!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
From £14.11

About

GO GIRLS, G-G-GO GO GO! The Grand Goes Girls Aloud, featuring the ICONIC Nadine Coyle!

🎟️ Pre-sale and first release tix totally sold out! Grab yours now from £17.50.
It's time for Something New as we get ready to Go To Work for this extra special, on...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Nadine Coyle

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open10:30 pm
1250 capacity

