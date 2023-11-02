Top track

Home Front (Canada), Eva, Keno and Tower Harratz

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

SHITTY FUTURES presents: LIVE PUNK MUSICS IN YOUR TOWN!!!

HOME FRONT (Edmonton, Canada)

Awesome post punk from members of No Problem, think a punked-up New Order, The Cure, Echo & The Bunnymen etc. Two killer records out on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. Firs...

Home Front

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

