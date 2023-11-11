DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Encuentros en Moments festival con:
- David Heofs Bandiz Studio
- Ingrid Picanyol y Olga Capdevilla
- Estudio Primo y Borja Garmendia de Pensando en Blanco.
+ proyección del documental de Geoff McFetridge "Drawning a Life"
“Designarium: tales from
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.