I Ciclo "Designarium: Tales from the creativity"

Colegio Arquitectos de Málaga
Sat, 11 Nov, 5:30 pm
TalkMálaga
About

Encuentros en Moments festival con:

- David Heofs Bandiz Studio

- Ingrid Picanyol y Olga Capdevilla

- Estudio Primo y Borja Garmendia de Pensando en Blanco.

+ proyección del documental de Geoff McFetridge "Drawning a Life"

“Designarium: tales from Read more

Organizado por MOMENTS
Lineup

Ingrid Picanyol y Olga Capdevilla, Estudio Primo y Pensando en Blanco

Venue

Colegio Arquitectos de Málaga

Calle Palmeras Del Limonar 31, 29016 Málaga, Málaga, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

