Annie Sellick & Pat Bergeson

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 28 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $21.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Annie Sellick & Pat Bergeson live at Eddie's Attic!

Nashville-native, jazz vocalist Annie Sellick set the bar high for musical heroes – Joey DeFrancesco, Bela Fleck, Mark O’Connor – and ended up performing and recording with them all. She is loved, respec Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Annie Sellick, Pat Bergeson

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

