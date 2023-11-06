DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alexandros Tsouvelas: Best Of Summer Final Tour

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 7:00 PM / SHOW 8:00 PM

Αλέξανδρε γύρνα πίσω ή έστω τηλεφώνα!

Και ο Αλέξανδρος Τσουβέλας επιστρέφει για το “BEST OF” Summer Final Tour, με τα καλύτερά κείμενα της πολυετούς πορείας του εμπλουτισμένα με προσωπικά του βιώματα και ιστορίες απείρου κάλλ Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

