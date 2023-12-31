DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOXOUT - NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION 🥂 

RMBL
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
From £27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NYE WITH GOOD PEOPLE! SOLD OUT!

ADDRESS: RMBL 40 Trent Street, Digbeth, B5 5NL

SMART DRESSCODE - ALL BLACK AFFAIR (NO HATS OR HOODS)

DOORS CLOSE AT 11PM SHARP ( PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY)

🗓 31st December

⏰ Time: 9.00pm - 3AM (Doors Close 11PM)

🎶 RnB, Hip...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boxout UK.
Mask not required
Distancing not required
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
DJ Buxley , Double Impact, DJ Danni and 4 more

Venue

RMBL

40 Trent Street, Birmingham, B5 5NL, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

