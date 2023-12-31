DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOXOUT - NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION

7SVN
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a CELEBRATION you do not want to miss! Going into the New Years with GOOD PEOPLE and Nothing But GOOD VIBES. What A Year We've Had!

🗓 31st December

⏰ Time: 9.00pm - 3AM (Doors Close 11PM)

SMART DRESSCODE

THIS IS A TICKET ONLY EVENT

🎶 RnB, Hi...

Presented by Boxout UK.
Mask not required
Distancing not required

Venue

7SVN

77 Upper Trinity St, Birmingham B9 4EG, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

