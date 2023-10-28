Top track

Nada Que Hacer

Arlanda + Exili a Elba + Impacto Vudú

Sidecar
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

¡Bienvenidos a Indie Cool Sessions Barcelona! Un festival único con 3 bandas del futuro y un ambiente de buen rollo como ningún otro. Uniendo culturas en 3 idiomas: catalán, castellano y euskera. ¡La música nos une! ¡Únete y disfruta!

Para mayores de 18 a

Organizado por Sidecar.

Lineup

Arlanda, Impacto Vudú

Venue

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

