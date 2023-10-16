Top track

tinyumbrellas

The Deaf Institute
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:30 pm
£11.75

About

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

tinyumbrellas

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:30 pm

