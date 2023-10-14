Top track

Ehiorobo & omniboi with Isa Reyes + ALCANTARA

Public Records
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
$23.69

Ehiorobo’s chameleonic, expansive sound traverses the space between pop, experimental r&b/soul, rap/hip-hop, afro-jazz, alternative rock, and more. Equal parts soulful, poignant, and zany, his output is as multifaceted as his unique personality and upbring Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Ehiorobo, omniboi, Isa Reyes

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open 7:00 pm

