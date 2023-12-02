Top track

Kendra Morris w/ Cherry Park

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
$19.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

There’s something undeniably out-of-time about both Kendra Morris and her indelibly cool new album I Am What I’m Waiting For (Karma Chief Records). It combines rough-hewn powerhouse vocals with arrangements that betray both an extensive record collection a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Kendra Morris

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

