Top track

Too Many Questions

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frustration + Jackline

Le Molotov
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Too Many Questions
Got a code?

About

Les présenter une énième fois serait leur manquer de respect. Mais rappeler pourquoi ils sont importants ne peut pas faire de mal. Historiquement liés à la montée de puissance de Born Bad Records, dont ils furent la toute première sortie, les membre Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Lineup

Jackline

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.