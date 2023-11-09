Top track

GIMS - 10 / 10

Gims Usa Tour

Miami Beach Bandshell
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $72.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gandhi Djuna better known by his stage name Gims, is a French singer-rapper. He was part of the rap group Sexion d’Assaut and has developed his solo career with major solo releases.

Coming from a musical family, his father was Djuna Djanana, a vocalist of Read more

Presented by Silverprod USA

Lineup

Gims

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

