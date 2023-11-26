Top track

INDIA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LANCEY FOUX

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€27.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

INDIA
Got a code?

About

DreamHaus presents

**LANCEY FOUXX
back2datrap

**Lance Omal , better known by his stage name Lancey Foux is an English rap recording artist from Plaistow, Newham, East London. He is also known as Cultcaine.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren...

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Lancey Foux

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.