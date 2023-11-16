Top track

Ostzonensuppenwürfelmachenkrebs - Von Haus Aus Allein

Ostzonensuppenwürfelmachenkrebs + Schwermut Forest

Import Export
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

OSTZONENSUPPENWÜRFELMACHENKREBS - „Leichte Teile, Kleiner Rock“ Tour 2023

Ein Album in zwei Etappen: "Leichte Teile, Kleiner Rock" (1996 "Leichte Teile" / 1998 "Kleiner Rock"). Dafür ist es aber auch richtig gut. 25 Jahre später bringen wir es zurück: das

Präsentiert von taz, ByteFM, Kaput & dq agency.

Lineup

Schwermut Forest, Ostzonensuppenwürfelmachenkrebs

Venue

Import Export

Schwere-Reiter-Straße 2h, 80637 Munich, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

