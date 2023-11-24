DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Legendary glam punks Rachel Stamp were formed in 1994 when vocalist/bassist David Ryder Prangley moved to London from South Wales and met guitarist Will Crewdson. The pair played live shows with friends Jon Lee (Feeder) on drums and Thighpaulsandra (Coil,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs