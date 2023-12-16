DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
This show was RE-SCHEDULED from 24 November to 16 December, original tickets remain valid. Band message:
Hi everyone,
We’re really sorry to announce that the Rachel Stamp gig this Friday 24th November has had to be rescheduled to December 16th due to co...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs