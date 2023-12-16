Top track

Rachel Stamp - Twisted

RACHEL STAMP

The Underworld
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This show was RE-SCHEDULED from 24 November to 16 December, original tickets remain valid. Band message:

Hi everyone,
We’re really sorry to announce that the Rachel Stamp gig this Friday 24th November has had to be rescheduled to December 16th due to co...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Rachel Stamp

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

