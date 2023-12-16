DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kevin Richard Martin - Matinee

IKLECTIK
Sat, 16 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut presents:

Kevin Richard Martin: Frequencies For Leaving Earth (Matinee Show)

£23 - IKLECTIK - 16th December 2023

____

Kevin Richard Martin, often known under his recording alias The Bug, is an English musician and music producer. Mart Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Kevin Richard Martin

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.