Chapter 158 - THE LONG HALLOWEEN

Electric Ballroom
Sun, 22 Oct, 3:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PROGRESS Wrestling brings its Halloween show to the Electric Ballroom.

The previous Chapter 157 - HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF - was headlined with PROGRESS Men's World Champion Spike Trivet being challenged by Super Strong Style

Presented by PROGRESS Wrestling.

PROGRESS Wrestling

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open2:00 pm
