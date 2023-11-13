DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I minori di 16 anni devono essere accompagnati da un adulto / Under 16 y.o. must be accompanied by an adult.
PLK, acronimo di "POLAK" (un riferimento alle sue origini polacche), è un rapper ventenne, nato da padre polacco e madre corsa, cresciuto nel 14es
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.