Top track

Midnight Dipper - Soulwax Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Warmduscher w/ Aloe Vera

Soda Bar
Mon, 23 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Midnight Dipper - Soulwax Remix
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Written over a period of over a year in lockdown, At the Hotspot, produced by Joe Goddard and Al Doyle of Hot Chip, takes the raucous energy Warmduscher solidified on their critically acclaimed 2019 Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Warmduscher

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.