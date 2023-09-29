Top track

Biznaga + Record Mundial

Sala Sideral
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsAlbacete
About

Biznaga por primera vez en Albacete. ¡Imperdible!

A partir de 16, acompañados de padre o tutor y firmando un documento en la puerta que les hace responsables

Organizado por HOLY COBRA SOCIETY S.L. y EL ODIO

Lineup

Record Mundial, Biznaga

Venue

Sala Sideral

Calle Teodoro Camino 13, 02002 Albacete, Albacete, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

