DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event we bring you the mighty "Prince Po" of legendary all time Hip Hop duo "Organised Konfusion" with "Pharoahe Monch".
Having worked with such an amazing list of rappers and producers such as "Madlib", "MC Lyte" and "Big Daddy Kane" (to name but a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.