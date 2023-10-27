DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us this Halloween weekend as our legendary house band takes to the stage for three spooky live sets of soul as well as some Halloween classics for good measure.
The only club night in town with incredible live performances and DJs from 9pm until 2.30
