Max Cooper presents Mesh

EartH
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£23.46

About

Following on from Mastery in EartH Theatre earlier in the evening, Max Cooper brings his Mesh imprint to EartH Hall from 10.30pm, with a showcase featuring live sets from Alex Banks and Pleizel, and a closing DJ set from Max himself.

Presented by LWE.

Lineup

Max Cooper, Alex Banks, Pleizel

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
