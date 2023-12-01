Top track

Hope - Parra For Cuva Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mastery presents Max Cooper + Mesh afterparty

EartH
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hope - Parra For Cuva Remix
Got a code?

About

These events are ticketed separately. Mastery is sold out, and Mesh tickets are still available here.

Mastery presents Max Cooper - EartH Theatre

18:30 - Doors

19:30 - 20:30 Interview with Max Cooper, hosted by Nemone Metaxas

20:30 - 21:00 Interval

21...

Presented by LWE.

Lineup

Max Cooper, Alex Banks, Pleizel

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.