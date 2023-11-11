Top track

The Magnetic Fields - Strange Powers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Magnetic Fields+ Guest

Petit Bain
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Magnetic Fields - Strange Powers
Got a code?

About

À ce jour, Stephin Merritt a écrit et enregistré douze albums des Magnetic Fields, dont le bien-aimé 69 Love Songs et le coffret ‘50 Song Memoir’ sorti chez Nonesuch en 2017, acclamé par la critique, et qui retraçait les cinquante premières années de la vi Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

The Magnetic Fields

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.